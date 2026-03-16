Sebastian Stan Expecting Baby With Actress Girlfriend
It’s a baby! Actors Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis are expecting their first child together, TMZ announced on Monday. The couple hasn’t yet announced a due date or whether it’s a girl or a boy. The news comes as both stars undertake some of the biggest projects of their careers. Stan, who is best known for his role as Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl and Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release a new film Fjord. He’s also keeping his Marvel muscle popping as in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Not to be outdone, Wallis has a full plate of work as well. Mutiny, her action film with Jason Statham, is coming to theaters in August. She’ll also appear in Netflix’s upcoming project about the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, UNABOM. The two actors are starting their new family after four years together as a couple. Though few details about their baby is known, what is certain is that the child will have an international background. Stan is Romanian and American, while Wallis was born in Oxford, England.