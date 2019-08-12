CHEAT SHEET
BEHIND BARS
Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Sentenced to Over 3 Years for Gun Possession
Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for gun possession Monday, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced. The 33-year-old ex-basketball player was convicted of one count of “second-degree criminal possession of a weapon” in April after police allegedly found a “loaded .45 caliber gun” and a “lit marijuana cigarette” in his car’s console during a 2017 traffic stop. “This defendant exercised his right to a jury trial and was found guilty of possessing an illegal firearm,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “The mandatory prison sentence he received today is required by law and he has now been held accountable for the unlawful conduct.” Telfair played for various teams before leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014 and joining a Chinese basketball team.