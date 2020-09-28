SEC Alleges Ex-Amazon Tax Manager Made $1.4 Million Via Insider Trading
ANTI-FRAUD VIOLATIONS
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged a former senior manager in Amazon’s tax department with insider trading on Monday, Reuters reports. The SEC alleges that the manager, Laksha Bohra, used her advance knowledge of Amazon’s quarterly and annual earning report to tip off her husband, Viky. Bohra’s husband and father-in-law then used the confidential information to make trades, earning at least $1.4 million as a result. The complaint filed in Seattle federal court charged all three Bohras with violating anti-fraud provisions, and the family has agreed to pay the money back, plus additional penalties and interest totaling over $1.2 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington on Monday separately brought criminal charges against Viky Bohra.