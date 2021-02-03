CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    SEC Combing Social Media for Evidence of Fraud in GameStop Surge: Report

    SOCIAL ENGINEERING

    Arya Hodjat

    Breaking News Intern

    Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty

    As the Securities and Exchange Commission begins looking into last week’s wild surge in GameStop stock, it’s investigating social media for signs of fraud, Bloomberg News reports. It’s not clear which social media platform the SEC is investigating, but the surge originated on the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets, where users mass-bought GameStop stock, along with several other companies that Wall Street firms were betting against, such as AMC and BlackBerry. According to Bloomberg, some Wall Street insiders believe the charge “might have also involved professional investors who either took advantage of the Reddit-fueled frenzy or helped hype it.”

    Read it at Bloomberg News