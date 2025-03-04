SEC Gives Trump-Backed Crypto Bro a Break in Civil Fraud Case

Cheat Sheet
1
Michelle Trachtenberg Was Shopping a Screenplay Before Her Death
LONG-AWAITED DREAM
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 10:58PM EST 
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Trachtenberg was close to closing a deal for a screenplay she had been working on for years before her shocking death last week, TMZ reports. Speaking to a director and producer involved with the project, Casey Tebo, the outlet reports that Trachtenberg was seemingly working on a script titled, “Toy Monster,” based on Jerry Oppenheimer’s nonfiction novel of the same name. A biopic, the film was slated to follow the tumultuous life of Mattel employee Jack Ryan who ditched a job designing missiles at the Pentagon during the Cold War to join the toy-making monolith at the dawn of Barbie. While the script went through some obstacles when being shopped around initially, it apparently had a breakthrough around a month ago when a “very successful finance studio” expressed interest in making it. The project is currently on pause due to Trachtenberg’s passing, TMZ adds, though Casey said he is adamant to see the film through in her honor.

Read it at TMZ

2
Co-Founder of WWE Confirmed as Education Secretary
READY TO RUMBLE
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.03.25 11:43PM EST 
Linda McMahon, U.S. President Trump’s nominee to be secretary of Education, testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Tierney Cross
REUTERS

Linda McMahon has been confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Education—and she’s vowed to get right to work dismantling the agency. The co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment and chief of President Donald Trump’s transition team was confirmed by the Senate in a 51-45 vote on Monday. McMahon, 76, left her wrestling empire in 2009 to pursue a political career, but promptly failed two separate attempts to become Connecticut’s senator. She also led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. McMahon was given the job for her outspoken plan to shutter the Education Department, which would fulfill a longtime promise by Trump. “I told Linda, ‘I hope you do a great job and put yourself out of a job,’” Trump said last month. “I want her to put herself out of a job.” In a statement after her confirmation, McMahon said the Education Department would focus on “advancing education freedom, not building up government-run systems,” adding that she would “empower states and districts to have more say in what is working on the ground for students instead of bureaucratic edicts from Washington, D.C.”

Read it at The Associated Press

3
Adrien Brody’s Girlfriend Responds to That Wild Halle Berry Kiss
COOL AS A CUCUMBER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 7:22PM EST 
(L-R) Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
(L-R) Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Despite online fodder, Adrien Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman was on board with his and Halley Berry’s shocking kiss on the Oscars red carpet, acknowledging that her partner was “more than fine” with the stunt. “It was [quite the moment] wasn’t it?” Chapman told Extra Sunday night. The fashion designer, who has been dating Brody for roughly five years, continued: “I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” Berry was getting her “payback” for a 2003 stunt that saw Brody kiss her onstage at the Academy Awards while accepting his Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist. Berry was presenting the award at the time. “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the pair’s surprise kiss. “That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry additionally told Variety on the red carpet Sunday.

Read it at Extra

ADVERTISEMENT

4

SEC Gives Trump-Backed Crypto Bro a Break in Civil Fraud Case

ON HOLD
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.04.25 12:13AM EST 
BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 04: Justin Sun Yuchen, founder of Tron and CEO of BitTorrent, speaks during Ifeng Finance Summit at China World Summit Wing on November 4, 2015 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jiang Xin/Visual China Group via Getty Images)
Getty

A crypto bro who invested in a token backed by President Donald Trump is getting a break from the civil fraud charges filed against him by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lawyers for the SEC and Justin Sun, a 34-year-old crypto entrepreneur, asked a federal judge last week to put the agency’s case on hold “to allow the parties to explore a potential resolution.” In 2022, the SEC charged Sun and his companies Tron, BitTorrent, and Rainberry with selling unregistered securities and manipulating the price of Tronix, a digital token. Sun invested $75 million in tokens from World Liberty Financial, a crypto project backed by the Trump family. The organization says it was “inspired by the vision of Donald J. Trump,” whom it called its “Chief Crypto Advocate.” It also identifies multiple members of the Trump family, including the president’s sons Eric and Barron, as Web3 ambassadors. “Donald J. Trump has been vocal about the risks posed by rising geopolitical tensions, the emergence of competing currencies, and the increasing push for central bank digital currencies,” World Liberty Financial states in a primer. “A new strategy, driven by stablecoins and supported by a decentralized approach, will help to safeguard the U.S. Dollar’s future as the global reserve currency.” Trump earlier pledged to make the U.S. the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The SEC declined to comment to CNN while the White House and Sun did not respond to a request for comment.

Read it at CNN

5
Elton John Slams Trump Administration Over AIDS Program Cuts
GRAVELY CONCERNED
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.03.25 6:18PM EST 
British musician Elton John speaks during the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center grand opening ceremony in New York on June 28, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty

Music icon Elton John has spoken out against the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts. The Elton John AIDS Foundation, established by the British musician in 1992, said it was “gravely concerned” by President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate over 90% of USAID contracts, resulting in the pause of PEPFAR, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. “This abrupt action could have devastating effects on the HIV response and put years of progress in jeopardy,” the organization said in a statement. “Millions of people are alive today thanks to the generosity of the American people and because of effective programs like PEPFAR. Today they are unsure of when, or even if they will get the medicine they need to stay alive.” PEPFAR has saved about 26 million lives and prevented millions of infections since the program was created by President George W. Bush in 2003, according to the State Department. John, 77, said his foundation was working with partners to ensure continued access to HIV services. “With much uncertainty surrounding the aid cuts at home and abroad, we urge the U.S. Government to continue the lifesaving work of bipartisan programs like PEPFAR,” he said.

6
Late Actor’s Family Rips Oscars for ‘In Memoriam’ Snub
LEFT OUT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 5:28PM EST 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Tony Todd attends the All in for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation's effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at Bally's Las Vegas on December 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Tony Todd attends the All in for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation's effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at Bally's Las Vegas on December 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The late actor Tony Todd, who is known for his lead role in 1992’s horror classic Candyman, was snubbed at the Academy Awards on Sunday when he wasn’t included in the ceremony’s annual “In Memoriam” tribute, TMZ reported. Todd, 69, passed away on Nov. 6. Todd’s widow, Fatima, told TMZ that she was angry about the snub and believes there might be a racial element at play. She claimed that people of color and women are usually ignored when the Academy honors the dead—even though her husband is credited with over 250 movies and TV shows. Todd’s rep, Jeffrey Goldberg, told TMZ that he received numerous calls and emails from angry friends and colleagues in the industry about Todd’s snub. “I’ll just say that I’m disappointed that Tony was forgotten ... the Academy might want to reconsider the way they do this section of the broadcast because although it is great that they remember some of those we’ve lost in the past year, they often forget others that should be honored. Tony was my friend and client for over 30 years and I’m just sad that he wasn’t given the honor that he deserved.” Others missed by the Sunday “In Memoriam” tribute include Harriet the Spy star Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, who died the Wednesday before the Oscars, as well as Mallrats and Heathers star Shannen Doherty, 53, who died in July 2024.

Read it at TMZ

7
Chelsea Handler Reveals She Has a Mysterious New Boyfriend
THE BIRDS AND BEES
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 10:30PM EST 
Chelsea Handler at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Chelsea Handler at the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards held at The Barker Hangar on February 7, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Chelsea Handler seems to have a new special someone in her life. “I have someone that I’m seeing now that I’m very attracted to and that I like having sex with,” the comedian says in an upcoming March 4 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, as reported by People in an exclusive first look. “So that’s a really good, like nice little thing I have going.” When probed by host Jamie Kern Lima if the relationship was “serious,” Handler noted that while the relationship has been going for nine mothers she doesn’t consider herself a “relationship person.” “I think of myself as a purpose person,” Handler explained. “Like my purpose is here, to be here to have conversations like the one we’re having right now, to infuse people with optimism, to be there for women, that is my purpose in this life, whether they’re more lives or not.” She continued, “All I know is I know what I’m supposed to be doing, and any man that’s in my life is not the main character.”

Read it at People

8
Pope Francis Suffers New Respiratory Failure and Is Placed on Ventilator
‘PROGNOSIS REMAINS GUARDED’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 2:53PM EST 
A woman touches a portrait of Pope Francis following a Catholic Mass held to pray for the ailing Pontiff on February 24.
John Moore/Getty Images

Pope Francis has suffered two new acute respiratory crises and was placed back on a noninvasive ventilator on Monday. The latest episodes were caused by “significant accumulation” of mucus in the 88-year-old pontiff’s lungs, which lead to a narrowing of his airways. The Associated Press reported that doctors extracted “copious” amounts of mucus from his lungs during two bronchoscopies, with the Vatican attributing the build-up of mucus to the body’s reaction to the original pneumonia infection that the Pope has been battling for two weeks. He is now back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, and the Vatican said that “The Holy Father has remained consistently alert, oriented, and cooperative.” Pope Francis, who suffers from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed in his youth, was admitted to hospital on Feb. 14 with bronchitis that developed into complex pneumonia in both lungs. The Vatican said the prognosis remains guarded following the latest crisis.

Read it at Associated Press

9
Chris Rock Hints at Hosting Oscars Again Years After Will Smith Slap
MOVING ON
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 7:12PM EST 
Chris Rock arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025.
Chris Rock arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Chris Rock would not rule out hosting the Oscars again, for the third time–despite being slapped on stage by Will Smith three years ago. “You never know,” Rock, who hosted the event in 2005 and 2016 told told E! News at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party. “This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.” While presenting an award at 2022’s show, Smith came up on stage and slapped Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor notoriously told him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth,” as Rock stood shocked on stage. Smith later apologized, resigned from the Academy and was banned from the event for 10 years. “I live in forgiveness,” Rock added at Sunday’s event. “True love starts at forgiveness.”

Read it at E! News

10
Stephen King Has a Viral Theory About the Trump-Zelensky Fight
CONSPIRACY THEORY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 03.03.25 1:57PM EST 
Stephen King
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Getty Images

Author Stephen King revealed what he thinks President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance’s motivations to gang up on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky were: To redirect anger away from Elon Musk’s cost-cutting shenanigans. The Carrie author took to X on Saturday to share his theory: “Trump and Vance threw Zelenskyy under the bus because people are angry about Musk’s crazy cutting spree, and Trump kissing Putin’s ass.” King added, “Tossed the base some red meat (I’m looking at you, Lindsey Graham). Old pro wrestling trick. Fire up the crowd.” King’s theory follows Trump and Vance’s heated negotiations with the Ukrainian president on Friday, when the three clashed over the U.S’s defense spending on Ukraine. Even GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has long been an ally to Zelensky and Ukraine, slammed Zelensky after the Friday showdown and told him he should quit. The meeting comes as Republican lawmakers have faced backlash at town halls across the country over Musk’s slashing of federal spending and jobs through his work at the Department of Government Efficiency. As of Monday afternoon, King’s theory has received over 2.4 million views, 12,000 reposts, 8,800 likes and 8,200 comments.

Read it at X

