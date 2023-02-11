Feds Are Investigating Mormon Church’s Investment Firm

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating whether the Mormon Church broke any rules with its secretive investment arm. The Wall Street Journal reports that the church is likely to pay a fine in a settlement over whether it complied with disclosure requirements for Ensign Peak, the investment firm it owns that is said to control $100 billion in holdings. The church, which asks members to tithe 10 percent of their income, declined to confirm the probe.