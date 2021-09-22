CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Accused Quadruple Murderer Told Dad He ‘Snapped and Shot a Couple People’
IN AN INSTANT
Read it at CBS News
The second man charged with a quadruple murder in a Wisconsin cornfield allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people” after killing the four victims. Antoine Suggs, 38, was charged Tuesday with four counts of intentional second-degree murder. He is in custody in Arizona awaiting extradition to Minnesota. Darren Lee McWright, Suggs’ 56-year-old father, was arrested mid-September and charged with four counts of hiding a corpse for helping his son move the bodies. Four friends—Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30—were all found shot in the head in the field after spending the night together at a bar.