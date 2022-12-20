Second Asylum Seeker Dies by Suicide in NYC Shelter: Report
TRAGIC
A 26-year-old man last week became the second migrant to take their life in a New York City homeless shelter in 2022, according to NBC New York. The man died Wednesday last week, sources said, after being discovered in a bathroom at a Queens shelter by his partner. He was taken to the hospital and subsequently pronounced dead. Mayor Eric Adams described the death of the migrant as “absolutely heartbreaking” in a statement to the Daily News. His is believed to be Venezuelen, the newspaper reported. The incident marks the second death of an asylum seeker this year—after a young woman with two children took her life at a separate Queens shelter in September. The shelter system has seen a surge of migrants into city shelters in recent months, with NBC News reporting a shocking 42 percent increase from last year.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.