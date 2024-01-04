Second Biden Administration Official Resigns Over U.S. Response to Gaza War
ANOTHER GONE
A political appointee to the Education Department publicly announced his resignation Wednesday night citing dismay at the way President Joe Biden has handled Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American who volunteered on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, wrote in a resignation letter that the “actions of the Biden-Harris Administration have put millions of innocent lives in danger, most immediately for the 2.3 million Palestinian civilians living in Gaza who remain under continuous assault and ethnic cleansing by the Israeli government.” “I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally,” Habash added. “I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives, in what leading human rights experts have called a genocidal campaign by the Israeli government.” Habash’s departure comes after State Department official Josh Paul publicly quit in October over the U.S.’ “provision of lethal arms to Israel” amid the war.