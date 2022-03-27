Second Black Box Found in Devastating China Plane Crash
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS
Aviation investigators combing through debris from the China Eastern jet that crashed into a dense mountain range in southern China Monday have located the second black box, Chinese state media confirmed on Sunday. The crucial piece of evidence in determining why the jet with 132 passengers and crew spectacularly nose dived into the the mountain last week was located about five feet underground, clearly buried by the violent impact of the jet, which left a 65-foot deep crater in the hillside. Searchers found the first black box, which contains the flight data recorder, Wednesday. Boeing sent a technical team to work with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, whose assistance was requested by China. The Civil Aviation Administration of China is leading the investigation.