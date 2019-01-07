For Second Time, Body Found in Hollywood Home of Prominent Democratic Donor Ed Buck
A man’s body was found early Monday in the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck, the Los Angeles Times reports. A law enforcement source described the dead man, whose name has not been released, as young and “not white.” “From what I know, it was an old friend who died of an accidental overdose, and, unfortunately, we believe that the substance was ingested at some place other than the apartment,” Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, told reporters. The longtime political donor has not been arrested and is reportedly cooperating with investigators.
Buck was previously investigated two years ago for the death of another young man of color in his apartment due to an overdose. Gemmel Moore died of a methamphetamine overdose in Buck’s apartment in July 2017. Paramedics found Moore naked on a mattress in the living room, which was littered with drug paraphernalia, the report said. His family and friends questioned whether Buck’s ties to elected officials influenced the investigation, and whether the drugs that killed him were self-administered. Buck is well-known in LGBTQ political circles. Moore had been homeless and working as an escort at the time of his death.