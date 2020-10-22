Second Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Speaks Out to ‘Help Set The Record Straight’
A second anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has spoken out, confirming not only that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office never recommended homicide charges—but that the grand jury was not even allowed to consider other charges beyond the wanton endangerment charge recommended against a single officer involved in the March raid. “The Grand Jury was only allowed to consider the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Hankison,” the second grand juror said in a statement via a lawyer. “No opportunity to consider anything else was permitted.”
Stating they are “looking forward to continuing to help set the record straight,” the juror’s statement came a day after another juror spoke out against Cameron. On Tuesday, Judge Annie O’Connell permitted any juror to speak, deeming that that usual secrecy provisions were no longer relevant given that the grand jury proceedings have already been made public. The first grand juror said in a statement that homicide offenses or self-defense justifications were never explained since “prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick.” “The grand jury didn’t agree certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case,” the first juror said.