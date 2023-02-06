CHEAT SHEET
Second Century Roman Castle Destroyed in Deadly Earthquake
A 2nd century castle built by Romans is among the heavily damaged structures from Monday’s devastating earthquake that killed hundreds of people in Turkey and Syria. The 7.8 magnitude quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks that knocked down buildings including much of the Gaziantep Castle, which was a tentative UNESCO World Heritage site, meaning it was given funds for renovation to bring it up to standards required by UNESCO. The castle had undergone extensive renovations in recent years, and houses a heroism museum.