Second Former CNN Producer Under Investigation for Child-Related Crimes
‘JUVENILE VICTIMS’
A second former CNN producer is facing potential child exploitation charges this month, NBC News reported Thursday. Rick Saleeby, a senior producer on The Lead with Jake Tapper up until earlier this month, is under investigation in Fairfax, Virginia, for crimes related to “juvenile victims,” authorities confirmed. It is unclear what prompted the investigation, and authorities did not say whether Saleeby has been charged with a crime. “While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a police statement read.
Saleeby’s legal issues come weeks after John Griffin, a former producer with Cuomo Prime Time, was arrested and charged with luring minors and their parents to his compound in Vermont to “train” them in “sexual subservience,” following a 17-month federal investigation. Griffin has since pleaded not guilty to all charges.