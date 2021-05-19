Second Danny Masterson Accuser Gives Graphic Testimony of Sexual Assault
‘IT WAS NORMAL’
At a hearing on Friday at Los Angeles Superior Court, a woman who said she was in a six-year-long relationship with Danny Masterson accused the That 70’s Show star of multiple incidents of rape. The accuser, identified in court only as Christina B., said that in November 2001, she had awoken in the house they shared to find the actor having sex with her as she slept. “I tried pushing him off me and saying no,” the woman told the court. Masterson didn’t listen, she said. When she pulled his hair in an attempt to get him off her, “he hit me,” she told the court. Masterson having sex with her when she was unconscious was a frequent occurrence during their relationship, she said.
After a second assault from Masterson, she told the court she approached ethics officials at the Church of Scientology, where they were both members. Instead of helping her, church officials convinced her that she was not actually raped, she said. That is why, she told the court, she didn’t report the incident until 15 years later. When a defense lawyer for Masterson asked her why she hadn’t at the time thought that the first incident had been rape, the accuser broke down. “Because it was normal,” she said. Christina B. is the second of three women expected to take the stand at the preliminary hearing this week, the purpose of which is to determine if there is enough evidence for Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape. Before the first victim spoke on Tuesday, an attorney for Masterson accused prosecutors and investigators of having “religious bias in the most blatant form” against his Scientologist client.