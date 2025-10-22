U.S. News

Second Death Reported at a Disney World Property Days After First

This past week’s two deaths come after a third person died on a ride at another site.

A man has died at a Disney World property just a week after another person passed away at another of the entertainment conglomerate’s sites, and just two weeks after a third person died at still another Disney venue. The man, who has not been identified, was found at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Orange County, Florida, on Tuesday. Police said he experienced a “medical episode” before being transported to a local hospital, “where unfortunately he died.” While authorities added that “there are no signs of foul play,” the death comes after last Tuesday’s suicide of Summer Equitz, 31, at the Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort, also in Orange County. An investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of her death, which happened after an “unresponsive woman in her 60s” was found on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in California’s Anaheim Park. Police said that after “an unfortunate medical episode,” security personnel at the site “provided CPR until paramedics arrived,” at which point “she was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.”

