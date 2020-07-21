Second Fort Hood Soldier to Die in Suspicious Circumstances Identified
Military officials have identified the second Fort Hood soldier to be found dead near the base under suspicious circumstances this year. The body of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, age 26, was discovered near Stillhouse Lake on July 17. “The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones,” said Lieutenant Colonel Neil Armstrong at a press conference Tuesday. Specialist Vanessa Guillen, also stationed at Fort Hood, disappeared in April after allegedly being bludgeoned to death with a hammer by a fellow soldier, according to her lawyer. Her remains were unearthed in early July. A suspect in her case died by suicide shortly before her remains were identified, and another, the wife of a former Fort Hood soldier, is in custody. An attorney for the Guillen family, Natalie Khawam, said in a statement Tuesday that Morta's death “is consistent with our concerns, that these soldiers are living on a dangerous base and are being threatened if they speak up.” The family is calling for a congressional investigation.