Second Gentleman Yanked Out of D.C. High School Event After Reported Bomb Threat

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband was spirited out of the middle of a presentation at a Washington, D.C., high school by his Secret Service security detail on Tuesday following reports of “a security issue,” according to multiple reports. Students at Dunbar High School were subsequently evacuated as well.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was unceremoniously ushered out of the event at 2:18 p.m., with one agent telling him, “We have to go,” tweeted Jennifer Bendery, a senior reporter with the HuffPost. Bendery also reported that a D.C. public schools spokesperson told journalists on the scene that there had been a bomb threat.

The incident was the first question of the day’s briefing for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who replied that she didn’t have any updates to share on the situation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.