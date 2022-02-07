Second Militiaman Accused of Plotting to Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer Agrees to Turn on Pals
NOT SO FAST
A second militiaman who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 has agreed to plead guilty. In his plea, filed in federal court Monday, Kaleb Franks, 27, agreed to testify in court and provide prosecutors details about his co-conspirators’ plans to “black bag politicians” in response to COVID-19 lockdowns. The court documents provide new insights into the plot that unfolded throughout the summer and fall of 2020, which allegedly began for Franks when he met members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia in Michigan. As reported by The Detroit News, the men allegedly had not picked a date to snatch Whitmer, but spent their summer attending tactical training, crafting projectiles, and making IEDs. Four other men have been charged in the violent conspiracy, and a sixth, Ty Garbin, has already pleaded guilty. Both Garbin and Franks will serve as witnesses in federal court.