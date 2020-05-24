Second Infected Missouri Hairstylist May Have Exposed 56 Clients to Coronavirus: Officials

A second Missouri hairstylist who showed up for work at a salon earlier this month while exhibiting coronavirus symptoms may have exposed as many as 56 clients, health officials said. On Saturday, officials said that another symptomatic hairstylist at the Great Clips salon in Springfield may have exposed up to 84 customers and seven coworkers while working for eight days between May 12 and May 20. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said that both hairstylists and their clients were wearing face coverings. “It is the hope of the department that because face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline, no additional cases will result,” the department said. Officials said they are tracking down everyone who was potentially exposed and advising them to watch for symptoms.