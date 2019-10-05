CHEAT SHEET
ANOTHER ONE
Second Intelligence Official Considers Filing Whistleblower Complaint on Trump-Ukraine: NYT
A second intelligence official is considering filing a whistleblower complaint about President Trump's dealings with Ukraine and testifying to Congress, The New York Times reports. The official is said to have more direct information about the concerns of the initial whistleblower, who relied in information from several U.S. officials. The second official reportedly was among those who were interviewed by Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson to corroborate the whistleblower's claims about a Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Atkinson briefed lawmakers on Friday about how he corroborated the initial whistleblower's complaint, though it is unclear if he informed lawmakers about the second official's interest in filing another complaint.