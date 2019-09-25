CHEAT SHEET
Second Man Arrested in Connection With Rapper Mac Miller’s Death
Arizona authorities have arrested a second man in the investigation of the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller. Ryan Reavis, 36, was arrested and charged Tuesday with several counts, including marijuana and prescription drug possession and weapon charges, the Lake Havasu Police Department said in a statement. During a search of Reavis’ home, authorities said investigators discovered prescription pills, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, several firearms, and ammunition, as well as a physician’s prescription pad. Authorities, however, did not detail the alleged link between the rapper and Reavis, who is currently being held on $50,000 bail.
The charges are part of an ongoing investigation into the death of Miller, who was found dead in his home on Sept. 7, 2018. Earlier this month, 28-year-old Cameron Pettit was arrested for allegedly selling Miller fentanyl-laced pills just days before he died.