1
Trump Tried to Seize Original Declaration of Independence for Oval Office
REDECORATING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 10:29PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 10:26PM EST 
Donald Trump smiles before he delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Donald Trump smiles before he delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mario Tama/Getty Images

President Donald Trump recently pitched moving the Declaration of Independence into the Oval Office, according to The Atlantic. Citing sources familiar with the conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the magazine reported that Trump floated the idea to his advisers, who were “alarmed” and raised some red flags. The original document is displayed in the rotunda at the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C., where it’s kept in an oxygen-free, argon-filled glass case and kept protected by restrictions—like how often doors can be opened, to control for light exposure. The fragile nature of the document and its strict protection protocols initially put off some of the president’s aides from the idea, though it appears further discussions have settled on possibly moving the historical copies of the document and not the original piece itself. “President Trump strongly believes that significant and historic documents that celebrate American history should be shared and put on display,” White House spokesperson Steven Cheung told The Atlantic in an email. Trump has been sprucing up the Oval Office since assuming his second term, adding a framed photo of his Georgia mugshot in a nearby hallway.

2

Measles Death in Second State as U.S. Outbreak Grows

TRAGIC
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 10:31PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 10:00PM EST 
Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus Vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas.
Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus Vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department on March 1, 2025 in Lubbock, Texas. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

A second person has died from a growing measles outbreak along the Texas-New Mexico border, officials said Thursday. The New Mexico adult was unvaccinated and tested positive for measles, but did not seek medical care before their death, according to local health department officials. Lab results additionally confirmed the presence of measles in the person, whose age and sex have not been disclosed. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator announced Thursday that the official cause of death is still under investigation. The person was a resident of Lea County, where at least 10 measles cases have been reported, according to The Washington Post. The area is near Gaines County, Texas where the outbreak is most concentrated. 169 cases in total have been reported from the two states, though officials have indicated that the real number is likely higher. The first measles fatality in the country since 2015 was reported last week on Feb. 26, following the death of an unvaccinated 6-year-old in Texas.

3
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Secret Real Name for First Time
HEY, STRANGER
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 5:43PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 5:29PM EST 
Millie Bobby Brown
Dave Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Mille Bobby Brown revealed her real middle name for the first time in an interview with Buzzfeed UK. Sitting next to her The Electric Slate co-star Chris Pratt, Brown said that her “Bobby” middle name is a slight tweak she made to create her stage name. “My middle name is Bonnie,” Brown said, prompting Pratt to ask whether that meant her name was “Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown.” There’s “no Bobby,” she said, confirming her real name as Millie Bonnie Brown. “I’ve never told anyone that,” she said. Pratt asked her why she made the change and Brown insisted there wasn’t any deep thought behind it, saying it was just for “s--ts and giggles.” Brown did leave off one part of her name during the interview, however. The Stranger Things star married Jake Bongiovi last Spring and revealed on Instagram that she’d added his last name to hers.

4
CBS Puts Up Surprise Fight Against Trump’s ‘60 Minutes’ Lawsuit
BRING IT ON
William Vaillancourt
Updated 03.06.25 10:33PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 8:09PM EST 
CBS
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

CBS is seeking the dismissal of Donald Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview last year with former Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had claimed “voter interference” by the television newsmagazine in the way it edited and broadcast Harris' interview. But in a pair of filings, the media company claimed the suit—filed in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas—lacked the proper venue, in addition to personal and subject-matter jurisdiction. “This lawsuit is an affront to the First Amendment and is without basis in law or fact,” one filing said. “Plaintiffs President Donald J. Trump and Representative Ronny Jackson, public officials at the highest ranks of our government, seek to punish a news organization for constitutionally protected editorial judgments they do not like.” The filing continued: “They not only ask for $20 billion in damages but also seek an order directing how a news organization may exercise its editorial judgment in the future. The First Amendment stands resolutely against these demands.” In a statement to Axios, Trump attorney Ed Paltzik said in part that his client “is committed to holding those who traffic in fake news, hoaxes and lies to account.” Last month, it had been reported that CBS’ parent company, Paramount, appeared likely to settle the suit, in part due to a pending merger between it and Skydance Media. The Federal Communications Commissioner must approve the deal. Its Trump-appointed chairman, Brendan Carr, has also been investigating the 60 Minutes interview.

5
Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Fraiser’ Revival With Ted Danson
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.06.25 5:04PM EST 
CHEERS -- "Swear to God" Episode 2 -- Air Date 11/03/1988 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Ted Danson as Sam Malone
CHEERS -- "Swear to God" Episode 2 -- Air Date 11/03/1988 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, Ted Danson as Sam Malone BCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer, also known as Dr. Frasier Crane, on the 90’s sitcom Frasier is hopeful that the show, that was rebooted for two seasons before being canceled by Paramount may be back for a third time. The 70-year-old actor also told the New York Post that he hopes his former Cheers co-star Ted Danson may join him this time around. Danson and Grammer starred together in Cheers and recently revealed they had a falling out that saw the pair not speak for 30 years. The Frasier reboot first premiered in Oct. 2023, but was canceled in Jan. 2025 according to Deadline. Despite Paramount+ cancelling the show after two seasons, Grammer said he’s “very positive” about the show returning for Season 3. Of course, maybe with a different streamer. “There’s a better home for it,” he said. “I mean, obviously, they didn’t really promote or spend much time on it.” Grammer added, “The fellow that worked at Paramount Plus when we first sold the show there left, and so it sort of fell into their laps, the next administration, without having any real conscious and what to do with it. So I think they gave it sort of a good try, but they weren’t particularly passionate about the project.” The way Grammer sees it, the show will eventually end up in the hands of someone “passionate about it.” “Ted and I might visit actually something together. We’ve been talking about a couple ideas. Maybe on Frasier. We don’t know.”

6
New Trump Immigration Orders: Target Families and Kids
CRACKDOWN
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.06.25 6:43PM EST 
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detain a man after conducting a raid in Denver, Colorado.
Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

President Trump has ordered immigration agents to arrest migrant families with children in a new nationwide sweep. According to NBC News, citing three sources, the operation targets families who entered the country together and who already have deportation orders. The raids also target families who do not have criminal histories, while in a separate operation, agents are searching for children who entered the country unaccompanied. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lawyers are reportedly working to secure warrants to enter families' homes and conduct arrests, after which the families will be held in detention centers operated by private prison companies. The Department of Homeland Security and ICE did not respond to NBC’s request for comment. Trump has recently resumed the detention of families after Biden ended the practice in 2021. It was unclear if mixed-status families, such as those with children permitted to stay in the U.S., would be separated in the operation. In his first term as president, Trump was condemned after his “zero tolerance” policy separated adults and children from over 5,000 migrant families, prompting him to reverse the policy. This has not deterred him from pledging to carry out “the largest deportation effort in U.S. history” in his second term.

7
GOP Sen. Breaks Ranks to Blast Musk’s ‘Callous’ USAID Cuts
‘TROUBLING PICTURE’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.06.25 3:05PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 2:45PM EST 
TOPSHOT - Leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk wears a shirt that says "Tech Support" as he speaks during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025.
TOPSHOT - Leader of the Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk wears a shirt that says "Tech Support" as he speaks during a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 26, 2025. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has had enough of President Donald Trump’s “special government employee,” Elon Musk, and his carefree dismantling of the federal workforce via his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE.) Murkowski took to X on Thursday to diss the social media platform’s owner and explain how DOGE is harming the U.S. and the world. “This week, I met with some Alaskan USAID employees,” she wrote. “They not only informed me of the confusing and callous handling of personnel matters by OPM and DOGE, but they also painted an incredibly troubling picture of what the world looks like without humanitarian assistance from the United States.” In the last few months DOGE has successfully dismantled the U.S. foreign aid agency USAID and the Department of Education, not to mention fired thousands of federal employees under the guise of long-term cost-cutting benefits. Murkowski continued: “Although I support measures to find inefficiencies within the agency, USAID’s mission to keep people healthy and safe in even the most remote corners of the world should not be eliminated.” Musk’s demolition of the federal system has spooked the U.S. economy. According to Reuters on Thursday, the number of announced layoffs in the United States has “jumped to levels not seen since the last two recessions.”

8
Justin Baldoni’s Dad Shades Blake Lively on Instagram
IT ENDS WITH POPS
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.06.25 4:41PM EST 
Lively and Baldoni
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Jose Perez/ Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Baldoni’s father dissed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Instagram in another installment of the ongoing Lively-Baldoni feud. Baldoni’s father Sam reposted a viral clip of a bulletin board that read “in a world full of Blakes and Ryans, be a Justin.” The board was decorated with red hearts, photos of Baldoni, and adjectives describing his character, like compassionate and empathetic. It included Baldoni’s quotes supporting women’s rights. Sam reposted it on Wednesday with a heart hand emoji but it was removed as of Thursday afternoon. The original video went viral on TikTok amid the contentious court battle between 37-year-old actress and 41-year-old director. Lively and Baldoni’s legal rift grew into a full-blown fight after the stars worked together on the set of It Ends With Us. Lively sued Baldoni and his production company in December alleging sexual harassment and a public smear campaign to “destroy” her reputation. The New York Times reported the investigation in an article headlined “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.” In response, Baldoni filed two lawsuits: a $250 million libel lawsuit against the Times and a $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband.

9
Katherine Heigl Sues Dog Rescue for Defamation
WOOF, THAT'S COMPLICATED
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.06.25 5:15PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 5:11PM EST 
ESSLINGEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 03: Actress Katherine Heigl and her mother Nancy after signing the golden book of Esslingen at the townhall on February 03, 2012 in Esslingen, Germany.
ESSLINGEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 03: Actress Katherine Heigl and her mother Nancy after signing the golden book of Esslingen at the townhall on February 03, 2012 in Esslingen, Germany. Sascha Baumann/Getty Images

Actress Katherine Heigl is suing a California dog rescue organization for defamation, People reported. The Ugly Truth star and her mother, Nancy Heigl, founded the Jason Heigl Foundation, an animal rescue operation named after the actress’s late brother, in 2008. On Wednesday, the duo filed a lawsuit against a separate dog rescue called The Pitty Committee. The complaint alleges that its owner, Alyssa Deetman, spread false information about the Jason Heigl Foundation and mismanaged funds, negatively affecting the foundation’s operations. In 2023, the two organizations entered into an agreement in which the Jason Heigl Foundation would donate money to The Pitty Committee in exchange for “rescuing a minimum prescribed number of dogs.” The complaint claims Deetman treated its contributions as a “blank check” and requested additional funds not in the agreement, leading the Jason Heigl Foundation to let the contract expire. In response, Deetman ”engaged in an online smear campaign against JHF and the Heigls,” the suit alleges. In a screenshot of a TikTok post included in the complaint, Deetman said, “The Jason Heigl Foundation is a scam. Another celebrity phony who uses animal advocacy as a shield.” Deetman alleged that they “stick [the dogs] into tiny kennels where they are forgotten about.”

10
Pierce Brosnan Says ‘Of Course’ He’s ‘Interested’ in Returning as James Bond
SHAKEN AND STIRRED
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 4:01PM EST 
Published 03.06.25 3:51PM EST 
Pierce Brosnan stars as 007 in the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ 1997.
Pierce Brosnan stars as 007 in the James Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ 1997. Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

As the hunt continues for the next James Bond, Pierce Brosnan has revealed that he would “of course” be interested in returning as 007. The actor famously played Bond in four movies between 1995 and 2002, preceding Daniel Craig who then helmed the role for 15 years. “Of course, how could I not be interested?” Brosnan, 71, told GQ in an interview published March 4 when asked if he’d return to play the role. “But it’s a delicate situation now. I think it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie, really. I think so. It’s a rather romantic notion and idea, but I think everything changes, everything falls apart. I think that it’s best left to another man, really. Fresh blood.” In February, it was announced that Amazon would retain creative control over the Bond franchise after it had initially purchased MGM Studios (and distribution rights for the film) in 2022. Following the announcement last month, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos asked users on X who they would like to see play Bond next, as casting for the suave agent has been on a standstill since Craig left the role in 2021.

