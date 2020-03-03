Second New York Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus in ‘Community Spread’ Case
A second man from New York state has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning. According to CNN, Cuomo said the man lives in Westchester County and works in Manhattan. He added that it appeared to be a “community spread case,” meaning it doesn’t seem the man had recently travelled to China or another infected part of the world. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Tuesday morning to say a New York State resident with existing respiratory issues was diagnosed with the coronavirus and remains hospitalized in a “serious condition,” but it was not immediately clear if this is the same case Cuomo was referring to. Meanwhile, two New York City high schools announced they would be closed Tuesday after a suspected case of the coronavirus in the community. SAR Academy and SAR High School said it was closing as a precautionary measure, as well as Westchester Day School.