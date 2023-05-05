CHEAT SHEET
Second NYC Google Employee Dies by Suicide
A 31-year-old Google software engineer died by suicide Thursday evening, according to local officials. The man, whose name was not released, fell to his death from the rooftop of Google’s New York City headquarters, marking the second death by suicide from a company employee in recent months. In February, officials say 33-year-old Google employee Jacob Pratt died by suicide not far from the same Manhattan office.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.