Second Person Claims They Told Rep. Jim Jordan About Abuse by OSU Doctor: Lawsuit
A referee has alleged in a new lawsuit that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was notified of sexual abuse by Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss but largely shrugged off the allegation, saying simply, “Yeah, that’s Strauss.” The referee, identified in court documents only as John Doe 42, said he reported to then-assistant coach Jordan an incident in 1994 in which Strauss masturbated in front of him in a shower after a wrestling match. He is the second person to dispute Jordan's assertion that he was never aware of misconduct by Strauss, who is accused of abusing dozens of male students over the span of two decades. “It was common knowledge what Strauss was doing so the attitude was it is what it is,” John Doe told NBC News.