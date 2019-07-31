CHEAT SHEET
YIKES
Second Person Dies From Ebola in Congo’s Goma
A second case of Ebola has been confirmed in the city of Goma, Congo officials said Wednesday. The man, who was a miner in his 40s returning home from a visit to the Ituri province, may not have even known he had the virus, or that he may have brought it to the metropolitan city of Goma, which is home to two million people. His exposure to the deadly disease could have happened anywhere between Komanda and Goma, during the many taxi trips he took at the center of the outbreak. The man, who began showing symptoms on July 22, was given an experimental Ebola vaccine, but was nonetheless dead a few days later. The second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, with over 1,700 deaths, has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization. This newest death has reignited fears about the spread of the disease and Congo’s ability to contain it.