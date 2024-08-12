Second Photo Alleged to Show JD Vance in Drag Posted Online

A second image of JD Vance allegedly dressed as a woman in a blonde wig has been posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

The post reads simply: “a second photo has hit my inbox.”

It appears to show a man in drag wearing the same wig and costume as in an earlier image said to have been snapped by a Yale classmate in 2012.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump’s running mate did not deny that the first photo posted on X was authentic when approached for comment by the Daily Beast.

The second photo shows the subject looking down at the camera with hands behind their neck. It was posted on the same account as the first picture.

Travis Whitfill, the source of the alleged photo, said it was taken by a classmate at Yale and sent to him. He, in turn, sent it to Matt Bernstein, the A Bit Fruity podcast host, who posted it online.

“It’s from a group chat of Vance’s fellow classmates and is from a friend of a friend. I believe it was grabbed from Facebook and was taken at a Halloween party,” Whitfill told the Daily Beast.

The new photo quickly got more than 500,000 views with one user posting: “So this is what it’s like for August to have two Christmases in it.”

“Say what you want about JD but nobody can deny that he’s fabulous!” wrote another.

It is the latest drama to involve the GOP vice presidential nominee, who was the subject of widespread comments online speculating that he wore mascara.

The first image started trending on Sunday under the hashtag of #sofaLoren, a reference to Italian movie legend Sofia Loren.