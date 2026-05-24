Second Shark Attack in a Week Claims Life of Spearfisher

A man has died overnight from injuries sustained during a shark attack off the coast of far north Queensland, Australia. The 39-year-old was spearfishing with three friends around midday Sunday, Australian time, in waters near Hull Heads, around 100 miles south of Cairns. At least two of the men, who were fishing off a boat at popular reef site Kennedy Shoal, were in the water when the shark attacked one of them, police said. “I would assume they would be pretty traumatized, that’s quite a terrifying thing to see happen right in front of you,” Inspector Elaine Burns said. The fatally injured man was pulled from the water by one of his friends, who police said had been right next to him when he was attacked. He was declared dead by emergency services around 1 p.m. There has been a higher than average number of shark attacks so far this year along Australia’s vast coastline. A 12-year-old boy died in January following a shark attack off the New South Wales coast, and just over a week ago, on May 16, a man was mauled to death near Rottnest Island.