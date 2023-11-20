Second Suspect Arrested in Morgan State Shooting
‘HELD ACCOUNTABLE’
A second suspect in the October shooting at Morgan State University has been arrested, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said. WBFF reported that Jovon Terrell Williams, 18, was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to the incident that occurred during homecoming celebrations and was taken into custody on Friday. A Monday statement from the U.S. Marshals Service mentioned that Williams had been wanted since June on additional federal gun and drug charges. “The Morgan State community has been forced to grapple with the violent, reckless decision of a few individuals who had no regard for the lives around them… I hope that this is a sign to everyone that if you come into Baltimore City, endanger lives, and injure people, we will not rest until you are held accountable,” stated Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in a press release. Five people were shot, including four students, at the historically Black college on Oct. 3, and a 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Oct. 13.