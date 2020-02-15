Cops Charge Second Teen in Tessa Majors Murder Case

A second teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing murder of Barnard College first year student Tessa Majors, the New York City district attorney announced Saturday morning.

The suspect, 14-year-old Rashawn Weaver, was taken into custody on Friday night and charged with two counts of second degree murder and four counts of robbery. He’s been remanded into custody.

The first suspect, Zyairr Davis, 13 was arrested on charges of murder just days after Majors’ body was discovered in Harlem on December 11.

She was fatally stabbed in what police believe was a botched robbery in Morningside Park.

The district attorney said the investigation into the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story.