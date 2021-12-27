Excavators Discover Yet Another Time Capsule Beneath Robert E. Lee Statue
KEEP ’EM COMING
Excavators have discovered a second time capsule tucked beneath the equestrian statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia. The discovery was made Monday morning as crews continued dismantling the 134-year-old homage to the Confederacy’s defeated general. As reported by ABC 8 News, the capsule is made of copper and weighs 30 pounds, which is twice the weight of the first box discovered beneath the monument earlier this month. An almanac, silver coin, cloth envelope, and two water-damaged books were discovered in the first capsule, but it seems that this second treasure chest is the capsule referenced throughout historical documents. Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted his excitement for the discovery this morning, exclaiming, “They found it! This is likely the time capsule everyone was looking for.” The governor has yet to determine when the capsule will be opened.