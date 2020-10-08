Second Trump vs. Biden Debate Will Be Virtual After President’s COVID Infection, CPD Announces
PHONING IT IN
The second debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will take place virtually in order “to protect the health and safety of all involved,” the Commission on Presidential Debates has confirmed. The clash was thrown into doubt after Trump announced he’d tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, with Biden saying Tuesday that it shouldn’t go ahead if the president is still an infectious danger to others. The CPD said in a Thursday morning statement that the debate will go ahead on Oct. 15—but not as we know it. “The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations,” the statement read. Trump tweeted Tuesday that he was “FEELING GREAT!” and “looking forward to the debate.”