Second U.S. Coronavirus Case of Unknown Origin Confirmed in California

A second case of coronavirus from an unknown origin has been confirmed in California, according to The Washington Post. The patient is 65 years old and from Santa Clara County, which is about 90 miles away from Solano County, where another person has tested positive for the coronavirus despite not having traveled abroad or having any known contact with a patient with the virus. The 65-year-old also has no known links to travel abroad or exposure to an infected patient. This development indicates that the virus may be spreading within California.