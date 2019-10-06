Second Whistleblower Has Given Evidence to IG on Ukraine Call: ABC

A second whistleblower with first-hand knowledge of the allegations that sparked the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump has already given evidence to Michael Atkinson, the head of the intelligence community’s internal watchdog office.

Mark Zaid, the attorney for the first whistleblower, told ABC News Anchor George Stephanopoulos, that he represents both people.

It is not clear if the second whistleblower is the same person described in a New York Times article published last week, or if this is a new, third, whistleblower prepared to collaborate with the impeachment investigation. That person was reported to have spoken with Atkinson, but he or she had not yet asked for protection under the official whistleblower program.

Zaid told ABC that his newest whistleblower client, also described as an intelligence official, had first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoing by the president in his dealings with Ukraine over investigating Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.