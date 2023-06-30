Second Woman Charged After Alabama Mom Is Allegedly Pushed Off a Cliff
‘HORRIFIC CRIME’
The body of an Alabama woman presumed to have gone missing nearly two years ago after another woman allegedly kidnapped her and shoved her off a cliff has been found, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. Mary Elizabeth Isbell was reported missing in December 2021, but it wasn’t until this past Sunday that two suspects were arrested in connection to her murder. After initially announcing the arrest of Loretta Kay Carr, 45, earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said Pennsylvania authorities had also arrested Jessie Eden Kelly on capital murder charges in relation to Isbell’s death. She awaits extradition to Missouri. Authorities found the remains on Wednesday at the Little River Canyon National Park and identified the body as Isbell on Friday—which would’ve been her 39th birthday. “Each individual played an important role in bringing Beth home and holding those responsible for this horrific crime accountable,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.