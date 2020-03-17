Second Yankees Minor Leaguer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Read it at CBS Sports
A second New York Yankees minor league player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the team’s players remain under quarantine. The first unidentified minor leaguer who tested positive for the flu-like virus over the weekend was the first case of COVID-19 reported in professional baseball. The club mandated that all minor league players be tested and self-quarantine after the first player tested positive. The MLB spring season start has been postponed to at least mid-May after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.