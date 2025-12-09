Secret Backstabbing in Newsom–Harris Feud Hits New Level

Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom are bringing their private feud into the public eye.

The two California Democrats—who were sworn in on the same day two decades ago—have always shown a united front since their early days in San Francisco politics under the same mentor, Golden State superstar Willie Brown.

But tensions between the pair have mounted as they each position themselves for a likely 2028 presidential bid.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the 2024 presidential candidate clammed up when asked whether she signed off on a “President Newsom.”

“He has to make that decision if he wants to [run] first,” Harris, 61, said.

Newsom and Harris had the same mentor in California politics, Willie Brown. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

In a passive-aggressive play, Newsom has coaxed several Harris alumni into his camp, including her former chief of staff, consulting firm, and campaign manager, the Times reported.

Harris aired some of the additional dirty laundry in her memoir, 107 Days, chronicling her short-lived 2024 campaign. In it, she revealed that Newsom never returned her call on the day former President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

“Hiking. Will call back,” he texted at the time. He later endorsed her as the Democratic nominee.

Newsom said in October during a video game stream that he reached out to ask why she included that anecdote in the book. Harris shot back: “On book tour. Get back to you later.”

Newsom has anointed himself as the Democrats' troller-in-chief. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images for The New York Times

Meanwhile, Harris was eyeing his Sacramento office following her loss to Donald Trump.

According to the Times, Harris’ team presented her with two paths forward in June: pursue the governorship or launch a nonprofit focused on her policy priorities. A month later, she had shut down both ideas and announced 107 Days, which debuted at No. 1, selling 350,000 copies in its first week.

Newsom, meanwhile, has embraced his role as Democrats’ troller-in-chief, using provocative social posts and frequent jabs at Trump to boost his national profile.

In an October CBS Sunday Morning interview, he told Robert Costa he’d be “lying” if he denied considering a presidential run.

“I think the biggest challenge for anyone who runs for any office is that people see right through you if you don’t have that ‘why,’” Newsom said.

Harris has remained similarly coy. She told the BBC she is “not done” when asked about her future presidential ambitions.

A recent Yale Youth Poll of 3,426 registered voters—including 1,706 aged 18 to 34—showed Newsom leading Democratic preferences for 2028 with 25 percent support and an 85 percent electability rating, followed by Harris at 18 percent.