Secret Colosseum Tunnel Emperors Used for Gladiator Visits Revealed
Rome is opening up a passageway underneath the Colosseum that emperors once used to visit gladiators. The Passage of Commodus, or Passaggio di Commodo, has been renovated more than 1,900 years after it was first built. It is located at the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Italy’s capital. The tunnel is believed to have served a dual purpose, also allowing emperors to beat a hasty retreat if they faced the ire of the mob. It gets its name from Emperor Commodus, said to have been an avid fan of the lurid delights of the area. He is the Emperor depicted by Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. The passage is still shrouded in mystery, however. After 60 yards it comes to an abrupt end, courtesy of sewage pipes laid for modern Rome. Where it once ended remains unknown. According to The Sun, architects think the tunnel was included in the original plans for the Colosseum. It was first rediscovered in the 19th Century. Now reinstated to its former glory, has lights designed to emulate the sun that would have reached it through skylights in the glory days of the empire. The site’s director, Alfonsina Russo, said, “It’s an extraordinary place and now it has been restored the world will finally get to see it.” It opens to visitors from October 27.