Shocking Special Treatment of Musk’s Armed Goons Revealed

Elon Musk had his private security detail deputized while he led MAGA’s slash-and-burn campaign last year even though some of his guards didn’t have the training or experience required of federal agents.

The U.S. Marshals Service made the decision after a request from the White House, according to a tranche of agency emails obtained by advocacy group Democracy Forward and shared with NBC News. The move allowed Musk’s personal security staff to carry weapons in certain government buildings.

At the time, Musk had just taken on a new role as head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative, overseeing massive cuts to the federal workforce as well as vital humanitarian aid the world over.

Musk briefly served as Donald Trump's government efficiency czar last year. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Concerns were apparently raised on Feb. 10, 2025, over the fact that some members of Musk’s detail did not meet minimum requirements to be deputized, such as having completed a “basic law enforcement training program” or served at least one year with a federal agency empowered to carry out arrests.

But Rich Kelly, the U.S. Marshals’ associate director for operations, went on to authorize waivers for members of Musk’s security team lacking those credentials just three days after the concerns were raised, NBC reports. Kelly retired in September and reportedly did not respond to requests for comment on the allegations.

The Elon-Donald bromance has not recovered since Musk questioned Trump's past ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Later that month, Musk told crowds at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “maybe it should be bigger” in response to questions about his “enormous” security entourage, with the interviewer joking he appeared to be a “wanted man.” The tech broligarch further joked he simply didn’t have a “death wish.”

NBC notes that Musk’s team was deputized for a period of two years. It is reportedly unclear from the emails obtained if, or when, that accreditation has been lifted, given Musk left his government role at the end of May last year.

The Daily Beast has contacted Musk’s representatives and the U.S. Marshals’ Service for comment on this story. Skye Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, which obtained the emails, said the messages appear to be indicative of Musk’s short-lived tenure as a member of the Trump administration.