‘Secret’ Guantanamo Unit Shut, Detainees Moved to Nearby Site
Read it at Associated Press
An unspecified number of detainees being held at Guantanamo Bay’s once-secret Camp 7 have been moved to another site on the U.S. base in southeastern Cuba, according to the Associated Press. The inmates were moved to a unit adjacent to an area where the other 26 remaining Gitmo detainees are housed, the news service reported. The Pentagon has never previously acknowledged Camp 7’s existence and would not say how many prisoners were relocated. But military officials have said in the past that about 14 men were held at Camp 7, which was run by the armed forces on behalf of the CIA. The inmates there included five suspects charged for their alleged participation in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.