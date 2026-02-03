Secret Hidden in 450-Year-Old Painting of Anne Boleyn May Solve ‘Sixth Finger’ Mystery

A Delta flight bound for Israel was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after a medical emergency on board, according to an air traffic control recording. Delta Air Lines flight DL234 departed from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon and was due to arrive in Tel Aviv ten hours later. But six hours into the journey, the plane was forced to divert to Dublin after one of the 176 people on board experienced a “serious medical emergency”, according to AirLive. According to the outlet, the plane made a “heavyweight landing,” meaning it landed while still carrying more weight than usual because it had just taken off and was loaded with fuel for a long-haul flight. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the same aircraft later took off again from Dublin roughly two hours later. Emergency medical crews were on standby when the plane landed and transported the affected passenger to a nearby hospital. The individual’s condition has not been publicly disclosed. The Daily Beast has contacted Delta for comment.
Soap star Fay Lenore has died at her home in Ellon, Aberdeenshire at the age of 97. She started her acting career as early as one can on stage, as a one-year-old in 1929. She soon became a mainstay on British television and in the theater for decades, starting in earnest later in her youth. She’s best known for her performances in Crossroads, a ‘60s British soap opera, and Take the High Road, an ’80s soap opera. She had also performed for Queen Elizabeth II at the 25th Royal Variety Show in 1954. Her family celebrated her prolific acting career on her death notice, stating, “May your star shine as bright in heaven as you did on Earth.” Her death notice stated that she died on January 8 and was a “dearly loved wife” of her husband of nearly four decades, Jay Scott, who passed away in 1997. She leaves behind a daughter, a son, and her grandchildren.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 58, reflected on his past relationships in his forthcoming memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery, which prompted a response from a former girlfriend. In the book, Newsom recounts his 2006 breakup with CSI: Miami actress Sofia Milos, 56, writing that the split was influenced by Gordon Getty, 92—an oil magnate and close friend—who allegedly told Newsom that Milos was not right for him. “I have fond memories of that time in my life, which was a long time ago. We chose to part ways and have since moved on with our lives. I wish him and his family well,” Milos told The California Post in response to her ex-boyfriend’s new memoir. Aside from detailing the advice he received from Getty regarding his relationship, Newsom also wrote about his 2006 divorce from American diplomat Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, which came shortly before he began dating Milos. At the time of his divorce, he was also involved in an affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk, a staff member who was married to his campaign manager and friend. Guilfoyle later dated Donald Trump Jr., to whom she was engaged before breaking up in 2024, while Newsom married award-winning filmmaker Jennifer Siebel in 2008.
Lindsey Vonn is refusing to abandon her Olympic plans despite revealing she suffered a “completely” ruptured ACL following a crash last week. The three-time Olympic medalist addressed reporters Tuesday after injuring her left knee during a downhill race at a World Cup event in Switzerland on Friday. Vonn said she is currently “not in pain,” though she acknowledged the initial crash was painful and serious. Despite the diagnosis, Vonn struck a determined tone. “I have not cried,” she said, adding, “I think I’m still able to fight, and I will do everything in my power to be in that starting gate.” Hours after the crash, Vonn signaled she wasn’t backing down, posting on Instagram that her “Olympic dream is not over.” She doubled down on that message during the press conference, saying she intends to test her knee in practice over the next few days. The 41-year-old is hoping to compete in downhill events next Sunday, which would put her on track to become the oldest alpine skier to compete at the Olympics if she makes it to the start gate.
Secret Hidden in 450-Year-Old Painting of Anne Boleyn May Solve ‘Sixth Finger’ Mystery
A centuries-old rumor about England’s most notorious queen may finally be put to rest. Researchers examining a 450-year-old portrait of Anne Boleyn say they have uncovered evidence that the painting was deliberately altered to counter claims that the queen had a “sixth finger,” a charge that circulated after her execution and was used to label her as unnatural. The finding centers on the Hever “Rose” portrait, held at Hever Castle in Kent, England, which scientists studied using advanced imaging techniques. “Scientific imaging carried out at the Hamilton Kerr Institute has revealed a discarded triangular form beneath Anne’s right arm, recording the moment when the artist deliberately changed the composition,” a Hever Castle spokesperson said. “The result? Anne’s hands are fully visible, clearly and unmistakably showing five digits on each hand. Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, was targeted by what historians describe as a coordinated smear campaign after her downfall, including allegations of witchcraft and physical deformities. Those claims were popularized by Catholic polemicist Nicholas Sander years after her death. “This was no decorative flourish,” experts at Hever Castle said, adding that historians now believe the artist was instructed to rework the image “specifically to counter these rumours.”
Comedian Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show, Sherri, has been canceled after four seasons, Variety reported on Tuesday. Shepherd, 58, launched her solo talk show in fall 2022 after serving as a co-host on The View for almost a decade, during which she won a daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. Sherri filled in the time slot on Fox stations originally occupied by The Wendy Williams Show, also produced by the television syndication company Debmar-Mercury, after it ended in June 2022. The show’s fourth season will continue production as planned, but its final episodes will air in fall 2026. “This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production—which has found strong creative momentum this season—or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a joint statement. The news of Sherri‘s ending comes one day after The Kelly Clarkson Show announced it will also wrap at the end of 2026.
Chuck Negron, the founding member of the rock group Three Dog Night, has died at the age of 83. The powerful vocalist behind some of the group’s biggest hits in the 1960s and 70s, including “Joy to the World,” “One,” and “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” died after suffering complications from heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), his publicist Zach Farnum confirmed via the Associated Press. Negron’s rock-and-roll lifestyle was marked by a lifetime of drug and alcohol abuse, which ultimately led to him being kicked out of the group in 1985, just four years after Three Dog Night reformed. Negron eventually achieved sobriety in the 1990s, going on to release seven solo albums between 1995 and 2017. He also chronicled the highs and lows of his life in his 1999 memoir, Three Dog Nightmare. Negron formed Three Dog Night with Danny Hutton and Cory Wells in 1967, and the band achieved its first million-selling single, “One,” just two years later. Negron and Hutton later had a falling-out and did not speak for decades before reconciling last year. Despite suffering from COPD, Negron continued touring into his later years before being forced to stop amid the COVID pandemic.
Two tourists are lucky to be alive after a camera captured them getting caught by a huge wave in the Canary Islands. The pair were spotted standing on the precipice of a 66-foot cliff in Faro de Sardina del Norte, in Gran Canaria, The Daily Mail reports. The newspaper says that according to local outlets, they ignored warning signs and navigated past protective fencing. One can be seen standing perilously close to the edge as the other sits on a rock behind, seemingly taking a photograph as the gathering tumult finally swells to a crescendo before slamming into the rock face and sending a tower of water high above them. The dramatic scene shows the water coming down on top of the pair as people standing further back can be heard shouting in fear. Canarias 1500 Km de Costa, the association for the prevention of accidents in the region’s aquatic environments, said, “Once again, lives are put at risk by ignoring safety barriers at one of the most dangerous points on our coastline.”
Two hundred passengers have fallen ill after a suspected gastroenteritis outbreak on a cruise ship. The Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral was sailing to the Norwegian Fjords on a 10-night cruise when the passengers came down with “symptoms of gastroenteritis,” a passenger told The Shetland Times. Gastroenteritis is an “intestinal infection that includes signs and symptoms such as watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea or vomiting, and sometimes fever,” according to the Mayo Clinic. A traveler onboard told the Press and Journal that while crew members were doing everything possible to manage the outbreak, conditions on the ship quickly deteriorated. She described the atmosphere as uncomfortable. Health services director Kate Bunya said the Balmoral would return to Southampton, England, to undergo a thorough cleaning of both the ship and the terminal. She emphasized that protecting passengers and crew remains the company’s top priority and said strict hygiene and safety protocols are in place.
Kelly Clarkson is calling it quits on her TV talk show to spend more time with her children. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been running since 2019, picking up eight Daytime Emmy awards, but Clarkson announced on X that it was “not an easy decision—but this season will be my last.” She added, “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.” The Stronger singer’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died in August last year. “This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on the Voice from time to time…” The 43-year-old mother of two, who rose to fame after winning the first season on American Idol in 2002, thanked fans for “allowing our show to be part of your lives.”