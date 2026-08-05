Secret Kremlin Funeral Torpedoes Putin’s ‘Victory’ Brags

While Russia’s Vladimir Putin has spent much of this week promising “victory” in his war, details have leaked of a secret funeral for one of his top military officials believed to have been killed just steps from the Kremlin.

Alexander Chayko, the newly appointed commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces, was widely reported to be the target of Saturday’s deadly bombing at the Balzi Rossi restaurant in Moscow, where five people were killed and more than a dozen wounded.

The Kremlin has stayed silent on the attack, perhaps in light of the humiliating implications of it: Putin had personally ordered heightened security for Chayko just weeks earlier, and yet that did nothing to stop the colonel general’s 55th birthday party, held in the center of the Russian capital, from being blown up.

Alexander Chaiko was appointed the commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces by Putin. Savitsky Vadim/Wikipedia

While Chayko himself is said to have survived the explosion, officially deemed a terrorist attack by Russian authorities, another top military official was apparently killed.

The anonymous but well-connected Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported that a general was buried Wednesday at Moscow’s Troekurovskoye Cemetery under heavy security.

Officers from Russia’s Federal Protective Service (FSO) and National Guard secured the cemetery, blocked entrances, searched vehicles and screened visitors with metal detectors.

Police officers stand guard at the site of an explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow, Russia August 1, 2026. Anastasia Barashkova/REUTERS

Eyewitnesses cited by the channel said the officer appeared to be “fairly young” and had previously served in the Ground Forces. A Ground Forces flag stood beside the grave, while an honor guard carrying the Aerospace Forces flag escorted the procession.

VChK-OGPU said the general may have been a friend of Chayko who had attended his ill-fated birthday celebration at the restaurant.

Broken glasses lie on a table inside the fenced-off Balzi Rossi restaurant. Anastasia Barashkova/REUTERS

Russian authorities initially suggested a gas leak may have caused the explosion before the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said investigators had determined an explosive device was responsible.

Alexander Chaiko was reportedly celebrating his 55th birthday at the restaurant where the August 1st explosion occurred. Wikipedia

An unidentified woman reportedly approached the restaurant carrying a box she claimed was a gift for guests. The bomb exploded when a security guard opened it.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Russia’s Foreign Ministry has blamed Ukraine.

The attack also reportedly claimed a member of Chayko’s family. The independent media outlet Agentstvo reports that government databases were updated to reflect the death of Chayko’s son-in-law, Daniil Peredriy, on Aug. 1, the day of the explosion. The outlet also found records showing Peredriy’s business was dissolved in light of his death.

Vladimir Putin has served as Russia’s top leader for over 26 years. Contributor/Getty Images

Chayko’s daughter, Maria, was also reportedly injured in the blast.

The secret funeral has not been acknowledged by Russian officials, who have also not released the identities of those killed or provided any updates on the investigation into the attack. Instead, Putin on Wednesday did a televised interview declaring that “victory will be ours.”