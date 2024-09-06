Jennifer Affleck Admits She’s Never Met ‘Famous Cousin Ben’

Jennifer Lopez may be dropping Affleck from her last name following her split from Ben Affleck, but another Jennifer Affleck is waiting in the wings to keep the name in the spotlight.

Jennifer Lynn Affleck is married to Ben’s first cousin once removed, Zac, making her the “first Jen Affleck,” she said in a promo for Hulu’s upcoming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Friday. “Zac is gonna kill me for this one,” she said.

The 24-year-old #MomTok influencer stars alongside seven other Mormon moms in sharing their lives as they navigate fame, friends and faith. In an interview with People, Jennifer said that Ben and his brother Casey Affleck are more “like distant relatives,” and she has never met them.

However, she has already fielded a fair share of questions about her famous name.

“Especially because my name happens to be not only Jen, but Jennifer Lynn Affleck, which is the exact same as JLo. She went from Jennifer Lynn Lopez to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, which is so crazy,” said Jennifer.

She added, “People are very curious and wondering how we’re related and it’s so funny.”

Jennifer said she hopes to one day to meet her famous distant cousins.

“Hopefully we can do a meet and greet,” she said. “They can tell me how the show is.”