Secret Service Agent Accused of Terrorizing Woman Who Declined to Have Sex With Him
BLACKMAIL
A U.S. Secret Service employee has been charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation for allegedly threatening a woman he was dating after she said she didn’t want to have sex with him. The woman said 53-year-old Douglas Vines—a driver for former first lady Michelle Obama— blew up when she refused to have sex, and he began calling her, sending her threatening texts, and using his job as a driver for the Obamas to intimidate her. He also tried to get her deported and told her he could use her DNA to hack her cell phone, according to a report compiled by the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Vines then blackmailed her with nude photos, some of which weren’t consensual, to keep her from going to the police, the police report said. Vines has been put on leave and his security clearance has been suspended, according to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. “He will be removed from President Obama’s detail until the criminal component and our personnel investigation is concluded,” he said.