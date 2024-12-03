Secret Service Agent Fires Shots Near Janet Yellen’s Home
A Secret Service agent assigned to protect Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen fired shots at a group of people who were trying to break into cars on her street in Washington, D.C., according to CNBC. Yellen was not a target of the incident and she was not harmed, the agency said. It also suggested that there was no reason to think that the agent, who confronted the group after observing their behavior, struck any of the suspects before they were able to flee in a car. The incident took place early Tuesday morning, around 1:30 a.m., near Yellen’s home in the northwest part of the city, CNBC reported. The incident mirrors one that happened last year, when a Secret Service agent on Naomi Biden’s detail fired their weapon at a group breaking into a government vehicle in D.C. but struck no one. The agency said that the incident near Yellen’s home will be investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the city’s local police. Yellen has not responded to a request for comment by the Daily Beast.
