Secret Service Agent in Israel Sent Home After Alleged Assault Outside Bar
A U.S. Secret Service agent who was stationed in Jerusalem returned home a bit sooner than expected after being detained by Israeli police for allegedly assaulting a woman outside of a bar. CNN reported that, according to a statement from the Secret Service, police arrested and questioned the agent before eventually releasing him without charges. He has, according to the statement, since returned to the U.S., where his access to Secret Service facilities is suspended as an investigation unfolds. According to a source for CBS News, the agent was off-duty and leaving dinner when the altercation occurred, with the woman alleging that he hit her. The Secret Service is reportedly investigating whether the agent was intoxicated. News of the agent’s unexpected return comes the same day that Biden arrives in Israel on his first trip to the Middle East as president.