Secret Service Agent Used Obama’s Hawaii House for Frisky Meet-Up With Lover

A married Secret Service agent on Barack Obama ’s protection detail invited his girlfriend to visit the former president’s beachfront Hawaii property, one of the numerous security breaches he committed while living a double life, according to a new memoir published by the woman.

The anonymous agent, given the pseudonym “Dale” in the book, had sent Koryeah Dwanyen photos of the house before he suggested that she join him there for an in-person tour while the Obamas were away in 2022, she writes in Undercover Heartbreak: a Memoir of Trust and Trauma, per ABC News .

“No one will know. If anything, I’m the one who could get in trouble,” the agent said, according to the book.

When she was there, the agent allegedly tried to convince her to get frisky in one of the house’s bathrooms.

“We should have sex in Michelle [Obama]’s bathroom, like a mile-high club,” Dwanyen recalls him saying.

Dwanyen revealed the numerous security breaches in her new memoir. Instagram/Koryeah Dwanyen

A spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed to ABC that an incident like the one described in the memoir did happen, and it led to the agent in question being fired.

“On Nov. 6, 2022, a Secret Service agent involved in protective functions brought an individual who did not have authorized access into a protectee’s residence without permission,” Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said. “As soon as the Secret Service became aware of the incident, the agent involved was immediately suspended and after a full investigation, terminated.”

“Although the protectees were not present at the time of the incident, these actions were an unacceptable violation of our protocols, our protectees’ trust and everything we stand for,” he added.

Dwanyen writes in the book that she first met Dale while he was protecting Obama at Martha’s Vineyard in 2022, where she was on vacation. He told her he had been divorced for nearly a decade.

As their relationship deepened, though, Dwanyen developed greater concerns about the man she was seeing. For one, she eventually learned that he was married. But she was also worried about the level of information he shared with her from his role in the Secret Service.

“There were major red flags—breaches of trust and of his job,” she said in an interview with ABC. “One of my friends has joked, ‘You were a walking national security risk.’”

The agent had told her “tidbits,” as she described them to ABC, about a number of his protectees—including Mike Pence, whom the agent had been assigned to while he was still in office as vice president.

The agent invited Dwanyen to the Obamas’ house in Hawaii. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

As for the Obamas, Dwanyen said she knew about their daily routines—among other details.

“I knew their code names. I knew what day Orange Theory was, what day [Michelle Obama] had private tennis lessons and when her personal trainer came,” Dwanyen told ABC. “Things that I should not have been privy to as a civilian.”

Dwanyen eventually laid out her concerns in an email to the agent’s boss, whom she had met on multiple occasions in Hawaii, and she had his contact information from emails the agent had shared with her.

The boss called her in for a meeting with agents from the Inspection Division of the Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which lasted hours as Dwanyen corroborated the numerous security breaches with photos from her phone.

“He was really oversharing,” one of the agents said, according to Dwanyen.

The Secret Service has faced criticism in recent months for a number of security lapses, particularly related to the near-miss assassination attempt on Donald Trump in July, when a bullet grazed his ear.

An independent, bipartisan review found that the service made “numerous mistakes” and “specific failures and breakdowns” that allowed the assassination attempt to happen, NBC News reported. The agency has announced that it is in the process of making a number of operational changes to prevent further lapses.