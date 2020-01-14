Secret Service Agent Shoots Dog in Brooklyn: NYPD
An off-duty Secret Service officer killed a dog in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn just before 10 p.m. Monday evening, NYPD sources confirmed. The agency employee was rounding a corner on the block of the Kensington Horse Stables, just outside of Prospect Park, when, he said, the dog charged, and he fired one shot that killed the animal, according to police, who said the individual remained on the scene after the shooting. A woman had been walking the dog on a leash, according to witnesses on the scene.
In a statement, the Secret Service told The Daily Beast, “An off duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unleashed dog in Brooklyn, NY this evening. As this is an ongoing NYPD investigation, the Secret Service will not have further comment.”
The dog, which appeared to be about 35 pounds, was still on the scene, under a sheet, as of midnight. Also under the sheet was a leash, visible in a photo of the scene published by The New York Daily News.
When police cleared the scene just after midnight, a man who'd joined the woman just after the shooting picked up the dog and placed it in the back of his SUV and drove away.
—Anna Kaplan contributed reporting