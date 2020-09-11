Secret Service Agent Who ‘Choke-Slammed’ Photographer at Trump Rally Quietly Cleared of Wrongdoing
NO PROBLEM
It’s been over four years since shocking viral footage showed a Secret Service agent performing a WWE-style choke-slam on a photographer at a Trump campaign rally. The disturbing video shows Time magazine snapper Christopher Morris leaving the designated press area to take pictures of Black Lives Matter demonstrators, only to be grabbed by the throat by Secret Service agent William Figueroa and thrown to the floor. Well, according to Politico, federal investigators ruled that Figueroa’s actions were totally fine. Documents obtained by Politico show the agent was cleared of wrongdoing by investigators, who deemed his actions “reasonable.” They also reportedly concluded that, if the agent held the photographer up by the throat, then it was just an accident. Politico reports that Morris was at the rally to take behind-the-scenes snaps of Trump to go alongside a Time interview, which was abruptly canceled after the incident.